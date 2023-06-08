Melissa Ann Wagoner (Dunahoo), wife of Harold Dean Wagoner and the daughter of Kenneth Glen Dunahoo and the late Sharon Lou Farler was born in Richmond, Kentucky on October 16, 1980 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on May 30, 2023 at the age of 42 years, 7 months, and 14 days.
In addition to her husband, Harold Dean Wagoner of Waco, Kentucky and father, Kenneth Glen Dunahoo of Beattyville, Kentucky, Melissa is survived by one brother, Michael “Bubby” Kidd of Waco, Kentucky; two sisters, Tonya Lambert of Ashland, Kentucky and Chelsey Lynn Dunahoo and fiancé Shane of Richmond, Kentucky; her step-mother Melissa Noe of Campton, Kentucky; two step-children, Derek and Hanna Wagoner both of Richmond, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Kennedy, Emily, Caison, Kardinal, Emerson, Axle, and Marshall; one great niece, Ilaya; her mother-in-law, Jessie Browning; sister-in-law Carrie Varney both of Richmond, Kentucky; a special uncle, Danny Dunahoo and wife Mo; a special aunt, Jessica Isaacs and husband Ricky all of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Lou Farler.
Services June 7th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial; St. Helens Cemetery of 138 Highway 2016 of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
