  Melissa Neeley Roberts, age 44, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at her home in Booneville, KY. Melissa was born March 25, 1979 in Lexington, KY, a daughter to Paul D. Neeley, and Wilma (Sebastian) Neeley. She was a certified nurse aid, and attended the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church. She loved to travel, and being with her children. Along with her parents; Paul & Wilma Neeley of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 2 sons; Christopher Roberts, and Erick McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Keyla Brooke Neeley of Booneville, KY, niece & nephew; Jerika D. Neeley, and Shayla G. Noe, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other loving family members, and friends. 

   A private graveside service  held Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

