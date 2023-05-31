Melissa P. Crawford, daughter of the late Dennis and Martha Crawford was born in Jackson, Kentucky on December 11, 1970 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on May 25, 2023 at the age of 52 years, 5 months, and 14 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fullness of the Word Church.
Melissa leaves behind her two daughters, Sarah Pitcher and husband Christopher of San Diego, California and Stephanie DeLong and husband Terry of Lima, Ohio; one grandson, Gideon Pitcher of San Diego; one brother, Samuel Crawford; and two close friends, Ruth Gipson and Teresa Adams all of Beattyville, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, Melissa was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Crawford.
Services held May 30th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
