Mercy Health continues to monitor COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health Department, among other local, state and national agencies. We have a COVID-19 Task Force that is working around-the-clock to enable an agile response to this pandemic. Our clinical leaders have implemented protocols that are consistent with CDC guidelines to ensure the quality and safety of the care we provide to our patients.
Mercy Health has a number of virtual health care options available for established and new patients. These access points allow options for continuing care at a time when social distancing is key. We are limiting face to face visits and those will only be scheduled under the provider's guidance.
Mercy Health has worked to expand virtual care options to make it possible for patients to stay connected with their provider.
Mercy Health has offered Evisits through MyChart for established patients for some time. Through a MyChart Evisit, patients can receive an online diagnosis and treatment plan for non-urgent conditions. With the aid of a questionnaire, patients detail their symptoms and concerns. Once their Mercy Health Physicians provider reviews this information alongside their medical history, the patient will receive a message with the recommended treatment plan. No online video or chats are necessary.
Video visits with their provider are also available in MyChart. This helps to ensure smooth continuity of care face to face from the comfort of a patient’s home. If patients don’t have MyChart or an Apple device (MyChart video visits work with Apple devices), we can accommodate using a different platform. This platform is for both established and new patients, and offers scheduled face-to-face video visits. Participants can use any device with a camera and do not need a MyChart account.
Mercy Health is now offering COVID-19 video visits free of charge to those experiencing symptoms and those who may have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19. As part of one of the largest health systems in the United States, we are pleased to utilize the resources of our sister organization, Bon Secours, to offer our patients and communities access to the Bon Secours 24/7 app. Using this app doctors can screen for COVID-19, assess mild to moderate symptoms, and discuss next steps. The free virtual visit should be used if patients are showing possible COVID-19 symptoms or may have been exposed to someone diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19. Please note this service is for non-emergency COVID-19 visits only. If a patient is having a medical emergency, call 911 immediately. Individuals can visit bonsecours247.com or download the Bon Secours 24/7 app for free from the app store. The code CARE2020 will secure a free COVID-19 visit.
Additionally, Mercy Health has opened a 24/7 telephone hotline dedicated to public questions about COVID-19. This is for community members who have questions related to coronavirus, are showing possible symptoms, or may have had exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The number is 888-700-9011. The hotline is for non-emergent calls. The public is encouraged to call 911 for emergencies.
The Mercy Health COVID-19 hotline and the telehealth option are part of ongoing efforts to support our community and provide information and guidance.
More information on Mercy Health’s COVID-19 efforts can be found at mercy.com and on our social media pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.