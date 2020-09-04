be

 Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram or colonoscopy? 

      You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.

      Consider having your annual screenings and preventative care at Mercy Health – 

cum and Wallace Hospital which offers safe and convenient healthcare. 

      You can feel safe to come to the hospital campus. Following CDC guidelines; our providers and care teams are doing everything possible to ensure your safety and well-being.

