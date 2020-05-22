In accordance with state and federal guidelines, Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital has begun to selectively expand clinical care to encompass elective procedures.
Additional safety precautions in place to better protect health and safety in light of COVID-19 include:
• Reduced entry points to facilities.
• Associates and patients in all care settings are being asked about symptoms and history and having their temperatures checked as part of the screening process.
• All patients will be masked on entry to the facility and will remain masked. All associates are wearing masks in all settings and wearing additional PPE on units where appropriate.
• Visitor restrictions are in place and can be found at mercy.com. In general, visitors are asked not to come to the hospital or primary care clinics.
• We are utilizing “parking lot waiting rooms” for some services. Patients will call upon arrival. We will verify registration and call back when the patient’s exam room is ready.
• Increased cleaning and disinfecting.
Patients who have had procedures postponed are being called to reschedule. Depending on the type of procedure, patients may be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to the appointment. If a patient tests positive prior to procedure, the procedure will be postponed.
Marcum and Wallace Hospital has a task force in place that is working with local and state health agencies to make decisions that put the health and safety of every patient, associate and visitor first. Always adhering to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local and state agencies, we have an unwavering commitment to safety, and will keep the well-being of our patients, associates and communities as our highest priority.
