October is National Dyslexia Awareness Month. Dyslexia is one of the most common language-based learning disabilities and now Nicole Skeens, Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital Speech Therapist, can help children and adults who may be struggling. Nicole recently completed certification through The Dyslexia Training Institute. The certification program is designed on quality, evidence-based research and teaches participants about what dyslexia is and trains them on how to implement the first level of The Orton-Gillingham Approach. Orton-Gillingham is a direct, explicit, multisensory, structured and sequential approach to teaching the connections between letters and sounds. It was designed to improve literacy when reading, writing and/or spelling does not come easily to individuals, such as those with dyslexia.
Some facts about dyslexia include:
It is a reading disability.
It affects an individual’s ability to identify speech sounds.
Decoding is often impaired, making it difficult for an individual to understand how speech sounds relate to letters and words.
Affects areas of the brain that process language.
There is no “cure”.
Affects spoken language.
"Speech sounds are the foundation of oral language. It is necessary to understand how speech sounds work to prepare for instruction in reading and writing," said Nicole. "The earliest clues to a literacy delay can be identified before beginning school but can also be identified in teens and adults. I am here to help patients of all ages with speech and language delays including dyslexia."
