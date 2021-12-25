Merry Christmas from All of Us at The Beattyville Enterprise

We, here at The Beattyville Enterprise, wish you and your family the most blessed of Christmas seasons.
We pray that your holiday is a magical one because of the comfort and peace of Christ.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.