MICHAEL DANIEL COMBS, the son of Mrs. Mary Jo Brown of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Larry Daniel Combs, was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 11, 2002, and departed this life in Lee County, Kentucky on June 16, 2023 at the age of 20 years, 11 months and 5 days. He was a transport driver for Ogans Transportation and was a member of the Heavenly Missions Church of the Living God.
Michael is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Brown and husband Sam of Beattyville; two half-sisters, Arlina Spencer and Kayla Grubbs both of Jackson, Kentucky; 3 nephews, 1 niece, his maternal grandparents, Jesse and Helen Mays of Beattyville; his uncle Sam Mays of Lexington, Kentucky; his aunt Rebecca Tutt of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his father; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Arlene Combs; his maternal great grandparents Jesse and Eloree Mays; his maternal great grandmother Elizabeth Tolson; and a
host of aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-9PM and the funeral service will be 11AM Friday morning at the Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville, with Bro. Elmer Ray Mays officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Fairhaven of Rest Cemetery in Lee County.
