Michael Duwayne Lacy, husband of Mary Frances Horn Lacy of Georgetown, Kentucky and the son of the late Charles Walter and Edna Louise Chaney Lacy was born in Richmond, Indiana on February 21, 1950 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on June 15, 2021 at the age of 71 years, 3 months, and 25 days. He was a former employee of D & M and loved woodworking.
In addition to his loving wife, Michael leaves behind three children, Angela Lacy of Georgetown, Kentucky, Melissa Judd and husband Michael of Beattyville, Kentucky, Marcus Lacy and wife Missy of Muncie, Indiana; six grandchildren, Lacy Shoemaker and husband Zane, Holly Hollin, Caitlyn and Cory Judd, and Ryan and Kayli Lacy; one great grandson, Carson Lacy; one expected great granddaughter, Isabella; his uncle, Arden Chaney; and a host of other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Gene Chaney, John, Joe, and Calvin Lacy; and four sisters, Dorothy Gibbs, Carolyn Gonsalves, Victoria Griffith, and Lynn Hesson. Services held Saturday June 19th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
