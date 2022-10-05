Michael Joseph Durbin, son of Dovie Flinchum and the late Fred Durbin was born in Estill County, Kentucky on October 16, 1976 and departed this life in Ashland, Kentucky on September 23, 2022 at the age of 45 years, 11 months, and 7 days. He worked as a construction worker and attended the Miracle Missions Church of the Living God. In addition to his mother, Michael leaves behind one son, Hayden Durbin of Beattyville, Kentucky; four sisters, Brenda Moore also of Beattyville, Linda Perkins and husband Jimbo of Knott County, Lois Duff and husband Eddie of Booneville, Kentucky, and Mary Durbin of Beattyville; two brothers, Freddie Durbin and wife Eva of Beattyville and James Durbin and wife Lena of Grayson, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Daniel Durbin. Services at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
- Beshear's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana
- Conley Baker, Sr,
- Melinda Lou Marshall,
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Michael Joseph Durbin,
- William Abner, Jr,
- What the Enemy Meant for Evil by Pastor John Chamness, Grace Fellowship Church of Beattyville
- Bourbon Barrel Task Force hears testimony regarding bourbon industry’s economic impact
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Lee County to receive assistance with substance use & recovery services
- Bourbon Barrel Task Force hears testimony regarding bourbon industry’s economic impact
- KSP Reports that Logan Reed has NOT Been Charged in McDaniel's Death
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE From State Representative Timmy Truett
- FEMA Extends Deadline to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance
- From the Beattyville Enterprise: February 22, 1934 DEATH CAUSED BY EXCITEMENT
- In My Opinion by John Paul Duddy
- Courthouse Comments By LC Judge Executive; Chuck Caudill
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.