 Michael Joseph Durbin, son of Dovie Flinchum and the late Fred Durbin was born in Estill County, Kentucky on October 16, 1976 and departed this life in Ashland, Kentucky on September 23, 2022 at the age of 45 years, 11 months, and 7 days. He worked as a construction worker and attended the Miracle Missions Church of the Living God. In addition to his mother, Michael leaves behind one son, Hayden Durbin of Beattyville, Kentucky; four sisters, Brenda Moore also of Beattyville, Linda Perkins and husband Jimbo of Knott County, Lois Duff and husband Eddie of Booneville, Kentucky, and Mary Durbin of Beattyville; two brothers, Freddie Durbin and wife Eva of Beattyville and James Durbin and wife Lena of Grayson, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Daniel Durbin. Services at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com

