Submitted by Amy Johnson
The Middle School Awards Ceremony took place in the Sedley Stewart Auditorium on May 25, 2021. The following students were recognized with their grade level peers.
8th Grade: Allyson Bowling, second place, Preslee Cundiff, first place, Emily Lutes, third place. High Achieving Students: Emmi Warner, Anna Claire Bishop, Preston Angel, Jesse Drake, Trinity Price, Allyson Bowling, Preslee Cundiff, Emily Lutes. Science Awards: Dakota Trosper, Dylan Noe, Boone Riley, Jesse Drake, Daniel Rose, Anna Claire Bishop, McKenzie Clemons, Preslee Cundiff, Skyler Caldwell, Lauren Dunaway,Dakota Slone.
7th Grade: Macy Smith- third place,Joseph Brownfield- second place, Destiny Miller- first place. High Achieving Students: Lexie Fox, Macy Smith. All A’s: Macy Smith, Holly Johnson, Cheyenne Tutt, Lauren Peters, Dylan Mainous, Paige Caudill, Jocie Peck, Cole Wilder, Joey Brownfield, Alex Morris, Jared Lucas, Derek Mayse.
6th Grade: Natalie Price- third place, Riley Hall- second place, Jake Jewell- first place. High Achieving Students: Riley Hall, Billi Brandenburg, Olivia Flinchum, Brooklyn Stamper, Amaiya Donaldson, Madelyn Watts, Natalie Price, Clarissa Moore and Zachary Hobbs. Academic Awards: Olivia Flinchum, Cali Smith, Billi Brandenburg, Natalie Price, Brooklyn Snowden, Nataleigh Semtak, Riley Shoemaker, Madelyn Watts, Breyana Thompson, Willow Tipton, Riley Hall, Christopher Thompson, Amaiya Donaldson, Kyrie Todd.
Final Honor Roll: 6th-8th grade all A: Allyson Bowling, Preslee Cundiff, Jesse Drake, Joseph Brownfield, Jared Lucas, Destiny Miller, Cheyanne Tutt, Billi Brandenburg, Olivia Flinchum, Riley Hall, Natalie Price, Madelyn Watts.
6th-8th grade A/B: Mckenzie Clemons, Lauren Dunaway, Emily Phillips, Dakota Trosper, Mckenzie Creech, Gabrielle Eversole, Lexie Fox, Alex Morris, Jocelynn Peck, Leanna Raines, Caleb Reece, Macy Smith, Makayleigh Ward, Cole Wilder, Lesha Gross, Jake Jewell, Clarissa Moore, Brooklyn Snowden, Kyrie Todd.
