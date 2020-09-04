Congrats to Miguel’s Pizza who recently won third place in the Best Pizza category voted by Kentucky Living readers for the magazine’s 11th Annual Best in Ky Awards! As the keepsake Best in Kentucky edition of Kentucky Living rolled off the presses headed for nearly a half-million households across Kentucky, the winners were announced on Thursday, August 27, during a special virtual awards show hosted by Heather French Henry and sponsored by Cave City Tourism. The full listing of the winners and video of the awards show can be viewed on KentuckyLiving.com. Because of pandemic safety concerns, the awards show transitioned from its traditional venue at the Kentucky State Fair to the virtual format, featuring presenters at locations across the Commonwealth.
Each year, Kentucky Living invites readers to cast their votes for hometown favorites in 25 categories, ranging from destinations and food, to outdoor activities and beverages. The winners are then published in the September issue of Kentucky Living, the flagship publication of Kentucky’s electric cooperatives. “Locally owned and operated electric cooperatives are committed to improving the quality of life in the communities they serve in 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties,” said Joe Arnold, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives vice president. “We are proud to join them in celebrating the Best in Kentucky. During this challenging time for our commonwealth and our nation, these Kentucky favorites offer encouragement and something to look forward to when we are able to celebrate in person, again.”
The virtual awards show also includes an appearance by Governor Andy Beshear announcing the Leslie County Community Canoe Cleanup as the winner of the 2020 Beautify the Bluegrass Governor’s Award. The Doughboy statue and Casey County Courthouse landscaping project won the Commonwealth’s Award based on a vote by the readership of Kentucky Living. The beautification initiative is a partnership between Kentucky Living and the governor’s office to encourage Kentuckians to spruce up their local communities. Though large community-wide projects have been limited by the pandemic, this year’s entries showcased homegrown efforts to brighten communities during a challenging time. Cumberland Valley Electric won the Beautify the Bluegrass Co-op Award.
