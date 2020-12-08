Milda Riley, age 78, widow of Earnest Riley, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.Milda was born October 9, 1942 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late Taylor and Opal (Gentry) Gilbert. She spent her life as a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and visiting family and friends. Milda is survived by 1 daughter; Tammy Lynn Riley and 1 grandson; Carl William Smith and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Taylor and Opal Gilbert, her husband; Earnest Riley, 1 brother; Stevie Gilbert and 3 sisters; Jean Beaudoin, Linda Hoffman and Brenda Taulbee.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
