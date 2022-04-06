Minnie Pearl Johnson Estes, widow of Bobby Joe Estes and the daughter of the late Henry and Alta Turner Johnson was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 18, 1941 and departed this life surrounded by her family at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky at the age of 80 years, 11 months, and 13 days. She was of a member of the Baptist Church and was a cook for Bobcat Dairy Bar for many years.
She is survived by one brother, Charles Johnson and wife Janice of Beattyville, Kentucky; four sisters, Ethel Belcher of Winchester, Kentucky, Edith Steele of Beattyville, Visie Dean and husband Ernie of Booneville, Kentucky, and Gladys Estes and husband Sam of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Estes was preceded in death by one son, Larry Joe Estes; 6 brothers; 5 sisters; and two brothers-in-law, Bobby Belcher and Bill Steele.Services held April 2, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Mark Coburn officiating. Burial Johnson Cemetery of Omega Rd, Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
