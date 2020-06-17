Dr. Joey Minter and staff of Minter Veterinary Services would like to introduce the newest member of their team, Associate Veterinarian David Moore.
Dr. Moore is a 2020 graduate of Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine. Prior to earning his doctorate from LMUS, Dr. Moore received a Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree from Morehead State University in 2016. He graduated from Lee County High School in 2012.
Dr. Moore is a native of Lee County and resides in Canyon Falls. He is the son of David and Dr. Lisa Hall-Moore of Beattyville. He has one younger sibling, Kelli.
The Moore family owns and operates Canyon Falls Stables where Dr. Moore learned his love for animals. All he ever wanted to be was a veterinarian and rightfully so, living on a farm with 30 horses and 3 dogs named Gunner (the Dobermann Pinscher), Bonnie and Clyde (the Great Danes). Dr. Moore and his family spend a significant amount of time and resources raising shows horses that are on their farm.
Dr. Moore possess traits ideal to the veterinary field like professionalism, enthusiasm, and compassion. Dr. Minter and staff are tremendously excited to have him join them in their veterinary practice.
Dr. Moore is now available to serve the four-legged residents of Lee and surrounding Counties. He may be reached by calling Minter Veterinary Services during regular office hours at 606-464-1155 or contacting him directly at 606-567-6912.
