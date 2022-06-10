MISSING CHILD IN BOONEVILLE ‼️

MISSING CHILD IN BOONEVILLE
A 12 year old female was last seen around 3 am Thursday morning. Her name is Lilika. Anyone with any information or that might see her, please contact her mother Laura Logsdon. This is a recent photo of her.. However, she now has red hair and it is a little longer!
If you see her, call or text, no questions asked. She is 12 years old and has red hair. Call 606-391-5154 if you have any information.
