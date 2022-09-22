A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday, Sept.16, in Lee County to assist flood
survivors who experienced loss from the East Kentucky flooding.
Mobile Center location: Lee-County: Community Center - 500 Happy Top Rd. Beattyville, KY
41311 Sept. 23rd - 26th. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Monday; and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.
FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources. Learn more at fema.gov 2.
FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral, or dental expenses. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.
It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to disasterassistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.
