KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 24 confirmed positive cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a Pediatric case under the age of 18, a 28-year-old female, a 30-year-old female, a 46-year-old female and a 87-year-old female from Knott County, a 56-year-old male from Leslie County, a Pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 31-year-old female from Letcher County, three Pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 31-year-old female, a 38-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 53-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, a 58-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 73-year-old male and 85-year-old female from Perry County, a 34-year-old female, a 71-year-old male and a 75-year-old male from Owsley County, and a 57-year-old male from Wolfe County.
We are also sad to report three deaths today, a 72-year-old female from Perry County, a 73-year-old male (reported today) from Perry County and a 67-year-old female from Letcher County. The KRDHD would like to send our Condolences to the families!
Below is the breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- 76 (33 recovered, 12 probable, 1 deceased)
Lee- 6 (3 recovered)
Leslie- 34 (19 recovered, 1 probable)
Letcher- 63 (37 recovered, 13 probable, 2 deceased)
Owsley- 17 (7 recovered, 2 probable)
Perry- 258 (154 recovered, 8 probable, 7 deceased)
Wolfe- 15 (9 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
433 Confirmed + 36 Probable=Total 469 (258 recovered, 201 active, 10 deceased)
