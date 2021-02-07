Online security can help protect you from cyber thieves
Students should be aware of the financial risks that accompany their social media activity, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“As a dad and as governor, I want to keep my kids safe and all of our kids safe. Each new social media platform — Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and whatever else is on the way — unfortunately presents criminals with the opportunity to steal from Kentuckians,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Students should be especially cautious of any unsolicited messages asking them to open a file or click on a link.”
Criminals exploit vulnerabilities in social media software and hope that users won’t realize that they’re being phished. One of the most common ways is to send a link to what appears to be a legitimate website. Never click on a link without first ensuring it’s real by checking with the company that is the supposed sender.
KHEAA also advises social media users to be wary of any kind of online survey that asks them to fill out a long list of information, such as their favorite car or where they were born. The answers can give scam artists all they need to steal someone’s identity.
KHEAA is the agency that administers the state’s grant and scholarship programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). The agency also provides financial literacy videos at itsmoney.kheaa.com and free copies of “It’s Money, Baby,” a guide to financial literacy, to Kentucky schools and residents upon request at publications@kheaa.com.
Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery receipts.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write to KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
