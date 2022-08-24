Monica Burch Barrett, age 64, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital, located in Lexington, KY. Monica was born September 26, 1957 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late Logan Burch, and Pauline Sandlin. Monica, was a staple of the Owsley County Community, serving as the Owsley County High School Secretary from 1979 to 1981, then moving on to the Owsley County PVA office, where she worked from 1981 to 2008, and retired. She had held the position of secretary for the PVA Association of Kentucky, a board member of the Kentucky River Region Medical Center, and took part in founding the Owsley County Can-Do Project. She owned the title of Booneville Snow Queen, founder of the community Christmas in July, as well as the Andy Griffith Bible Study. She was a member of the singing Valentines, very involved with all community parades, and events, and thoroughly enjoyed traveling & site seeing with her family. She was a member of the Booneville United Methodist Church, where she was the lay leader for many years, as well as a Sunday School Teacher, and the Order of the Eastern Star Susan Chapter 106. She is survived by 1 son; Brady Barrett of Booneville, KY, 1 daughter; Toi (Rusty) Collins of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Larry (Shevawn) Burch, 1 sister; Helen (Ed) Gavlak, 1 stepbrother; Larry (Brenda) Harvey, nieces & nephews; Paula Harper, Laurel Schuchmann, Eve Olbert, Craig, Shane, and Randy Burch, lifelong friend; Melinda Turner, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband; Ronnie Barrett, sister-in-law; Barbara Roberts, great-nieces & nephew; Rebecca, Pam, and Jacob Leistler.
Visitation Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Booneville United Methodist Life Center with funeral services on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Booneville United Methodist Life Center, with Rev. J. Jamison Brunk and Pastor David Bardin officiating. She will he laid to rest beside her husband in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
