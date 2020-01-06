The parallels between a spoiled child and a equaly spoiled President can be very eye opening. Although a number of these selfish qualities can be amusing or at most annoying in a small child, as character traits of the President of the United States they can be dangerously alarming.
Psychologists agree that the inability to work and play well with others is at the very top of the list. Since becoming President, Donald Trump has a turnover rate of 80% from senior- ranking advisers to cabinet level positions all replaced, resigned or fired. That's more than Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan combined in their first four years in office. So let's send little Donnie home with a report card that reads in red ink, “Doesn't work or play well with others”!
They think the world revolves around them, are excessively self-centered, and their sense of entitlement is boundless. Always demanding special treatment, and the rules that we mere mortals must abide by don't apply to them. Trump has repeatedly said that he is above the law and can't be charged with a crime. His lawyers have argued this very point in the Federal Courts, claiming that “Executive Immunity” places Trump beyond prosecution. This irrational, emotionally immature behavior is called the “Spoiled Child Syndrome” and I think it perfectly sums up Donald Trump, as the poor little rich boy.
Sore losers always blame someone else and never take responsibility for their own mistakes and failures. Time magazine recently named 16 year old Greta Thunberg, “Person of the Year” for starting a global movement to raise awareness for climate change. Instead of congratulating her for being a positive role model for young people everywhere, the notoriously thin-skinned and jealous Donald Trump, mocked and ridiculed her. The President of the United States, took time off from his busy schedule and went on “Twitter” to attack the accomplishments of a teenage girl. Sore loser, thy name is Donald Trump.
A temper tantrum is the spoiled child's way of causing disrurption and drama to get what they want, when they want it. Donald Trump uses chaos and manipulation to get his way and when that doesn't work he lashes out, becoming abusive and degrading. Trump demanded the loyalty of former F.B.I. Director James Comey, and asked him to drop the probe of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Mr. Comey refused and was fired. The next day in a closed door meeting with top Russian diplomats, Trump laughed and bragged about firing the head of the F.B.I., calling Comey crazy and a real nut job. Trump ordered Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut down the Mueller investigation, but when he refused, Trump began a shaming campaign and requested his resignation.
According to Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, the whole Demoractic party, and even decorated war heroes that have testified against him, are un-American and don't love our country. Trump, not bound by any moral, legal or historical constraints, continues to live in a self-aggrandized fantasy world where Republicans grovel at his feet and agree with his every whim and childish demand.
Trump is forever the spoiled, immature, petulant child, leaving in his wake a trail of broken promises, racist rants, greed, betrayal and the collapse of the Republican Party. But even tainted and spoiled Dictators have a expiration date, and that day will be November 3, 2020, for Donald J. Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.