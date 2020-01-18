On October 7th, 2001, the United States, in retaliation for the terrorist attacks of 9/11, launched a bombing campaign against Afghanistan in what has become the longest war in American history. Lasting longer than the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, WWI, WWII, and the Korean War combined.
Under the stewardship of three U.S. Presidents, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, nine Secretaries of Defense, and seventeen U.S. Commanders in Afghanistan, somehow the Taliban are still there after more than 18 years. The Afghanistan/Iraq Wars have come at a terrible cost, 6,967 U.S. Servicemen and women have lost their lives and more than 52,000 have been wounded. There have been 244,000 civilian deaths with 15% of those being children. You can also add 58,596 Afghan military & police casualties to that list along with, 7,820 U.S. contractors, 566 Humanitarian Aid workers, and 360 journalist & media workers. Sadly, in 2019 alone more than 600 children have been killed and 1,830 wounded.
What have we got to show for that $2 trillion price tag of tax-payer money for the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan...not much. According to the U.S. Inspector General we can write off at least $20-$40 billion for waste and corruption. At one time the C.I.A. was handing out wads of cash to tribal leaders and warlords like Shriners passing out candy to children. Remember the initial U.S. strategy was to train, advise, assist and equip Afghan soldiers. After almost two decades and a $90 billion investment, Afghan Forces have been labeled incompetent, unmotivated, undisciplined and unable to defend their own country.
When are our elected leaders and chicken-hawks ever going to learn that occupying and rebuilding a war-torn nation doesn't come cheap. The U.S. has spent more money on failed construction projects in Afghanistan than was spent on the Marshal Plan rebuilding Western Europe after the devastation of World War II. Due to a corrupt and dysfunctional government, more than $50 billion has been wasted on economic development and reconstruction programs. One half-million dollars was spent on building a new Afghan Police Training Center, but because of poor workmanship and defective materials, the building collapsed after four months. Billions were wasted on highways to no where, new school buildings remain empty, and thanks to the greed of tribal Warlords, unreliable supply chains and excessive government bureaucracy, hundreds of construction projects stand incomplete and abandoned.
Roughly 70% of the population is without reliable access to electricity, despite the fact that more $60 billion has been invested in new power grid construction. Less than one third of the country has basic sanitation with functioning sewage and waste water treatments, making diarrhoeal diseases the second most common cause of death for children. More than $8 billion has been wasted in effort to stop the lucrative narcotics trade. Today, in Afghanistan opium production has quadrupled, and they supply almost 90% of the world's cocaine consumption. Other than the death of Osama Bin Laden, the Afghan drug trade is the real success story.
With the release of the Afghanistan Papers we now know that we've been deliberately misled for years by our elected Officials, with assurances of progress being made. Army Colonel Bob Crowley, the Senior Counterinsurgegency Adviser said, “Every data point was altered to present the best picture possible”. After more than 18 years of U.S. occupation, 59 districts, 15% of the country of Afghanistan remain under Taliban control, and the Dogs of War are howling once more.
