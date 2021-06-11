The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance today announced that residents in 22 more counties can begin applying for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits.
The move comes after Gov. Andy Beshear announced May 28 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had approved his request to provide individual assistance to residents in 22 additional counties to help them recover from the severe flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred throughout the commonwealth between Feb. 27 and March 14.
Residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for DUA effective immediately: Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
Residents in nine Kentucky counties – Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell – became eligible to apply for DUA last month as part of President Joe Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration issued April 23.
In order to qualify for DUA, claimants must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law. Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits may qualify for DUA.
Applicants should visit the Kentucky Career Center website (kcc.ky.gov) or call (502) 875-0442 to file their initial claim. The deadline to apply for assistance is July 9, 2021.
Staff will be available to assist applicants and answer questions about DUA at the following locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST June 15 through June 17:
Somerset
Kentucky Career Center: 410 E. Mount Vernon St. Somerset, KY 42502.
Ashland
Kentucky Career Center: 1844 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.
Frankfort
Mayo Underwood Building: 500 Mero Street, 1st Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601.
A DUA informational packet will also be available for applicants at the Kentucky Career Center office in Bowling Green during normal business hours, June 15 through June 17: 803 Chestnut St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
When filing a claim in person, self-employed individuals should bring a copy of their 2020 income tax return. All applicants need to supply photo identification and a bill showing their current address.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is funded by the FEMA and benefits are not charged to employers.
