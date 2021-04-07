be

  Downtown Beattyville was devastated by the recent floods, affecting nearly every business in town. The Mountain Association is working with Downtown Beattyville Alliance & Beattyville/Lee County Tourism to see how we can help. 

   Folks from our Energy and Lending teams will be available this Wednesday, April 7 between 10am-2pm at the Beattyville Farmer’s Market to answer your questions, discuss our services, and figure out how to help you rebuild your business or nonprofit while lowering your utility bills at the same time. 

   No appointments needed, just stop on by! Across from the Shell/Apple Mart at 26 Hwy 52.

