JACKSON, Ky. – Mowing season along Kentucky state highways is just around the corner. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and its contractors are preparing to cut grass on state right of way. State forces and contract crews will be mowing roadsides, and crews will be removing litter on some highways as well.
KYTC officials ask Kentuckians to do their part by keeping the state right of way clear of temporary signs and other obstacles that can obstruct the path of mowers and pose a hazard for mowing crews and motorists.
Although the primary election in Kentucky has been pushed back until June 23 this year due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, KYTC personnel have already noticed political signs illegally placed on state right of way. In addition, a number of signs advertising businesses and services are also being seen. Kentucky law prohibits placement of these unauthorized signs on state right of way. The prohibition also applies to signs attached to utility poles on the right of way.
Campaign signs and other advertising signs placed on state right of way that restrict sight distance or interfere with mowing operations will be removed. Larger signs will be taken to the state highway garage in the applicable county, where they can be retrieved once KYTC facilities reopen to the general public. Smaller signs, such as those held in the ground with metal frames, will be discarded.
“Signs placed in our mowing zones prevent our employees and contractors from doing their jobs, and the signs can become safety hazards if they are run over by the mowers,” said Corbett Caudill, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 10. “We ask political candidates, their supporters, and those promoting businesses or events not to place signs along the roadside where they can interfere with our mowing and maintenance operations.”
Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage. Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles in areas where mowing or litter removal are ongoing. In preparation for mowing, state crews will be removing obstacles such as fallen trees from the areas to be mowed. Motorists should watch for crews clearing trees and brush. These work zones will be marked with signage, with traffic controlled by flaggers where necessary.
