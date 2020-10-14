After discussions at the Beattyville City Council meeting last night (10-14-2020) the Mayor & City Council have agreed to the following regarding Halloween activities in the City of Beattyville:
-The City of Beattyville intends to allow designated times for “door to door” Trick or Treat on Halloween (October 31st) with added safety measures in place.
-Trick or Treat will be between the hours of 5:30-8-30pm. An extra hour has been added which will allow extra time for trick or treaters to wait their turn and keep their six-foot distance from others.
-There will be no Trick or Treat on Main, as any events with larger crowds are considered high risk by the Ky Department for Local Health.
-Trick or Treaters are encouraged to visit only family and friends.
-Please turn your porch light “ON” if your handing out treats, if you do not wish to participate keep porch light “OFF”
-If you are giving out candy, place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch or table, avoid handing candy directly to children.
-Costumes must include a nose/mouth covering under or over any other costume mask that does not completely cover the nose/mouth area.
- Parents/guardians and children will all be required to wear masks and practice physical social distancing from anyone not in your household.
We will share any other details and guidelines that are necessary as Halloween gets closer.
Please help keep Halloween fun and safe for our children and help curb the spread of COVID.
Note: IF LEE COUNTY IS LISTED AS A RED ZONE (CRITICAL) COUNTY on October 30th BY THE KY DEPARTMENT FOR LOCAL HEALTH, THESE ACTIVITIES WILL BE ALTERED OR POSSIBLY EVEN CANCELED.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.