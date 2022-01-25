Mr. Arthur Paul Flynn, 88, the husband of Betty Sue Farmer Flynn, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 18, 2022. Paul was born on May 15, 1933, in Irvine, Kentucky the son of the late Harry and Louise Long Flynn. Born in Kentucky, Paul lived several years in California before returning home. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Paul was a retired Contract Sales Manager for Lowes and was a member of The Flatwoods Christian Church. Paul was also a member of the Richmond Kiwanis Club.
Survivors include his wife Betty, two daughters: Margaret Fitzpatrick and Marrianne Solnina (Stanley); one son; Michael Flynn (Lela); two step-sons: Greg Farmer and Bruce Farmer; one brother: Alton Flynn (Ruth Ann); one sister: Irene Flynn Dennis Lutes; a son-in-law: Bill Friend; a daughter-in-law: Candy Flynn; ten grandchildren: Matthew Black, Hudson Flynn, Delaney Flynn (Samantha), Patrick Flynn (Bridgett), Amanda Roy (Steve), Adison Flynn, Aaron Flynn (Madeline), Abby Brineger (Branden), Alex Slonina (Hannah) and Branden Slonina; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Jennie Bell Flynn Weis; three brothers: Ralph Flynn, Nelson Flynn, and Harry Flynn Jr., as well as the mother of his children: Diane Flynn Phillips.
A memorial Service remembering the life of Arthur Paul Flynn will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Jones officiating. This service may be viewed via a Livestream Webcast of the service by logging on at www.cpcfh.com The family respectfully request that those in attendance wear a face covering and follow social distancing practices. The family will receive visitors beginning at 3:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon at the funeral home. www.cpcfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.