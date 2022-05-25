Mr. Dillard Darrell Moore, son of the late Dillard and Cleta Faye Hogan Moore was born in Oneida, Kentucky on May 30, 1953 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky on May 22, 2022 at the age of 68 years, 11 months, and 22 days. Mr. Moore leaves behind his four siblings, Charlene Wells and husband Jerry of Richmond, Kentucky, Larry Joe Moore and wife Sonia of Ashland, Kentucky, Michael Moore and wife LuAda of Webster, Texas, and Bobby Jack Moore and wife Teresa of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Faye Sons and Sandra Kay Phillips. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 2 PM with a visitation from 11 AM – 2 PM at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial will follow in Dillard Moore Cemetery. Newnam in charge of arrangments.
