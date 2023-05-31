Mr. Roy Christopher “Chris” Gray, 73, the husband of Pauline Howard Gray, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023.
Chris was born on November 26, 1949. He grew up with his family in Lee County, Kentucky, and was the son of the late Otis and Grace Cecelia “Boots” Gray. Chris was a retired Conservation Education Program Leader with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition, Chris held a Black Belt in and was an instructor of Aikido martial arts.
Survivors are his wife Pauline; two sons: Shawn Christopher Gray (Bambie Baldridge) and Kenyon Dwayne Gray (Josette); one step-son: Rodney Allen Ross (Liz); one step-daughter: Paula Ross Cornelison; one sister: Jody Gray Bingham; six grandchildren: Christopher Jarod “C.J.” Gray, Kenyon Devon Gray, Taylor Ross (Pilar), Garrett Ross, Christina Cornelison (Morgan Lester) and James Ross Cornelison (Ashley); three great-grandchildren: Brigit Ross, Pia Ross and Aubrey Cornelison; two nephews: Brian Bingham and Ryan Bingham.
In addition to his parents, he was recently preceded in death by his son-in-law: Robert James Cornelison. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with a eulogy delivered by lifelong friend Ken Farmer. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon at the funeral home. Pallbearers are Taylor Ross, Garrett Ross, Christina Cornelison, James Ross Cornelison, Brian Bingham and Ryan Bingham. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation www.yourcpf.com The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
