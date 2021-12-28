Mrs. Audrey Faye Davidson Cooper, 76, of Waco, went to be with the LORD on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Baptist Health – Lexington. Born in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 13, 1945, Audrey was the youngest of 12 children of the late Joe & Mertie Davidson. She was a retired employee of Waco Elementary School where she worked in the cafeteria and front office for 24 years and was a dedicated Waco Cardinal. Audrey loved to cook for her family and others especially around the holidays. Her peanut butter fudge, potato salad and dried apple pies were sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. She loved her family and cherished her friends & neighbors, but her smile, friendship and generosity to others is what Audrey was most known for and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a member of the Flatwoods Christian Church.
She is survived by: the father of her children, Charles “Charlie” Cooper; her three children, Chris Cooper ( Patty), Stuart Cooper (Jenny), and Melissa “Missy” Tillery (Anthony); her grandchildren who called her “Memaw”, Blake Cooper (Tiffany), Chase Cooper (Kerry), Logan Cooper (Keeley), Austin Cooper (Kelsey), and three who called her “Mamaw”, Jayden Truett, Jaelyn Truett, and Jacob Tillery; her great-grandchildren, Levi Cooper, Karley Cooper, Savannah Cooper, Bristol Cooper, Noah Cooper, Brendalynn Cooper; two sisters, Martha Burch, and Wanda Deaton Allen, as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 6 brothers, 3 sisters, and one great-grandson, Austin Wyatt Cooper. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Flatwoods Christian Church, 263 College Hill Road, Waco, with Bro. Tim Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Cooper Cemetery in Beattyville, KY. There will be a live-stream of the service available on our website beginning at 1PM Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Blake Cooper, Chase Cooper, Logan Cooper, Austin Cooper, J.D. Meade, and Stuart Rose.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all of her nieces and nephews. The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, is in charge of the arrangements. www.cpcfh.com
