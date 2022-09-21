MRS. DOVIE LOUISE LYNCH, wife of Charlie Lynch of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Joe and Mona Marcum Tipton was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 24, 1949 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on September 12, 2022 at the age of 73 years, 4 months, and 19 days. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of the Pinecrest Church of God. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Lynch is survived by two children, Teresa Carroll and husband Greg and Michael Lynch and wife Becky; four grandchildren, Jeremy Carroll, Joseph Bryant and wife Amanda, and Loran and Isaiah Lynch; two great grandchildren, Charlee Beth and Anna Bryant; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Lynch was preceded in death by her parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Services Sept. 15, 2022 at Pine Crest 1st Church of God of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
