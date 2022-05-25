MRS. HENRIETTA ROWLAND SMYTH, the widow and homemaker of Gerald Edwin Smyth, and the daughter of the late Herman and Mildred Pike McGuire Rowland, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on January 24, 1939 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on May 17, 2022 at the age of 83 years, 3 months and 23 days.Mrs. Smyth is survived by two children, her daughter Zelma Smyth of Clay City, Kentucky and her son, Ed Smyth of Elkhart, Indiana; her daughter in-law Terri Smyth of Lexington, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Christine Conley and husband Andrew, Neal Fulks and wife Scottia, and Megan Mulcahy and husband Mac all of La Vergne, Tennessee, Emily Fish and husband Chad of Colorado, Jordan Matz and husband Alex of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ben Smyth and wife Alina Aleksandrova of California, and Lauren Meadors and husband Johnny of Lexington; 10 great grandchildren; 1 expected great grandchild; 2 brothers, Herman “Sonny” Rowland of Connersville, Indiana, Milford “Mickey” Rowland of West Milton, Ohio; 2 sisters, Carol Henson of West Milton and Linda Owsley and husband Johnny of Hudson, Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Smyth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gerald; a son, Gerald Edwin, Jr.; a brother, Lee H. Rowland; and a sister, Edna Faye Miller. Memorial services at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneral.com.
