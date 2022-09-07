MRS. JOYCE ANN DURBIN CREECH, the widow of John Edward Creech, and the daughter of the late John Willie and Hazel Ross Durbin, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 6, 1939 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on September 4, 2022 at the age of 83 years, 4 months and 29 days. She was a former beautician for over 20 years and was a member of the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.Mrs. Creech is survived by her brothers and sisters, Jimmie Durbin and wife LaRue of Wichita, Kansas, Elizabeth Sue Plank and husband Eddie of Crittenden, Kentucky, Paul Durbin and wife Ada of Burlington, Kentucky, Thomas Earl Durbin and wife Henrietta, Robert Lee Durbin and Rosemary Durbin Spicer all of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Creech was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; and two brothers, Johnny and William Joseph Durbin. Services at Newnam Funeral Home Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, Visitation 11am. Funeral 1pm. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.