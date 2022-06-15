Mrs. Pauline Thomas Gabbard, widow of Monte W. Gabbard and the daughter of the late Albert and Nannie Bowling Thomas was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on May 2, 1937 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on June 11, 2022 at the age of 85 years, 1 month, and 9 days. She was a devoted member of the McGuire Memorial Presbyterian Church and a former Home Health Worker of the Lee County Health Department.
She is survived by her two children, Kim Oliver and husband Larry of Beattyville, Kentucky and Nathan Gabbard and wife Jamie of Lexington, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Justin Neal Oliver of Beattyville and Chase Nathaniel Gabbard of Lexington; one sister, June Thomas Gabbard; two brothers, Albert and Joe Bowling all of Booneville, Kentucky; and a host of
nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Gabbard was preceded in death by two brothers, William Harrison Thomas and Jerry Thomas; and four sisters, Agnes and Eunice Gabbard, Addie Conway, and her twin sister, Christine Gabbard.
A funeral service was held at Newnam Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 with Rev. Vernon Goodman officiating. Burial followed in the Esau-
Gabbard Cemetery in Owsley County.
