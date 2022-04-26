MRS. RUTH LYNCH BRANDENBURG, the wife of Kenneth Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the daughter of the late Clay and Ina Lynch, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on August 19, 1946 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on April 21, 2022 at the age of 75 years, 8 months and 2 days. She was a retired sewing operator for the Lion Apparel Company, was a member of the Ida May Bible Church and also attended the Warrens Chapel Church.
In addition to her husband Kenneth, Mrs. Brandenburg is survived by two sons, Scott Brandenburg and wife Amy and Greg Brandenburg and wife Kristin all of Beattyville; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Brooklyn, Olivia and Cali; three sisters, Mary Ann Brandenburg, Betty Kincaid and Joni Coburn all of Beattyville; a special family friend, Mary Ann Combs of Booneville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Brandenburg was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Phyllis Little; a brother, Ronnie Lynch; a niece, Tammy Hollon; a nephew, Tim Brandenburg; and a granddaughter, Julia Brandenburg.
Services April 24, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Stonecoal Cemetery of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.