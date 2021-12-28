Mrs. Vedis Darlene Todd, 54, of Beattyville, Ky., gained her angel wings on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Ky. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky. with her family near, following a long illness.
She was born August 10,1967 in Oneida, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Clay & Nadine Smith McIntosh. She was a homemaker. Though she was small in stature, she displayed a strength and fire that could not be matched. She loved her family fiercely and everyone knew it.
She is survived by her & Michael Todd’s children: Mr. Steven Todd & wife Maggie, Mr. Jonathan Todd & wife Michelle & Mr. Justin Todd & daughter Ms. Kimberly Todd, her grandchildren: Eli, Evan, Lilah, Lily, Kyrie, Kainen, Hunter & Haven, sisters: Mrs. Vickie Wilson & husband Larry Joe, Mrs. Sharon Gayle Bray-Parker & husband Vernon, Mrs. Sandi Watson, brothers: Ricky, Randell & Ronald McIntosh. Also there are many nieces, nephews and friends that love her greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clay & Nadine McIntosh & sister: Sheila Ann Banks.
Funeral services for Mrs. Todd were held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was Bro. Chuck Calvert. Burial followed at 2:00 p.m. at the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.