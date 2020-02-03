Throughout February, Morehead State will host a series of film screenings, lectures, performances and more to celebrate Black History Month.
The events kick off Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5:30 p.m. with the 3rd Annual Soul food Dinner. The event will be held in Ballroom A of the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC). Seating is limited, so those interested in attending should contact the Eagle Diversity Education Center at edec@moreheadstate.edu to reserve seats.
Step Through History, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, will teach participants about the history of step dancing. They will be treated to a performance and will learn some basic dance moves. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in Ballroom A in ADUC.
There will also be a field trip to the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 15. There is no cost for the event, but participation is limited to 40 people. Lunch will not be provided. To sign up for the trip, visit the Office of Student Activities (OSA), located at 217 ADUC, or email s.colvin@moreheadstate.edu.
Other events planned for the month include:
- On Friday, Feb. 7, there will be free HIV and Hepatitis C testing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ADUC food court to commemorate National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The event is a partnership with AIDS Volunteers Inc. (AVOL).
- Black History Month Film and Discussion Series: All screenings will be held at 6:30 p.m. in 002 Breckinridge Hall. “Harriet” will be shown on Wednesday, Feb. 12; “The Best of Enemies” will be shown Wednesday, Feb. 19; and “Queen and Slim” will be shown Tuesday, Feb. 25.
- The African American Read-in will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the first-floor lobby of ADUC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Harlem Nights at the Casino will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the first-floor lobby of ADUC.
- Actor, attorney and professional wrestler David Otunga will present “More than Black and White,” a discussion of his experiences as a biracial man in America, on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in the ADUC Theater.
Cory Clark, coordinator of minority academic services at MSU, says that Black history is American history.
“Understanding Black history and the contributions of African-Americans is so integral to understanding the progress and evolution of our country. Black History Month shines a light on the finest of African American history and culture,” Clark said. “It is my hope students, faculty and staff who attend Black History Month activities leave smarter than they previously were on aspects of Black history. Furthermore, I hope they leave our Black History Month events inspired to learn more about Black history but gain a sense of perspective of the past and how it has shaped our future and beyond.”
Sponsors include the Campus Activities Board, the Eagle Diversity Education Center, the Office of Student Activities and the Camden-Carroll Library.
For more information, contact Clark at c.clark2@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9569.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.