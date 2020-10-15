Officials at the Kentucky River District Health Department and state Department for Public Health have been working closely with the staff at the Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville, KY. Results of testing at the long term care facility, which were received today, revealed multiple cases of COVID 19 in residents and staff.
Officials with Signature HealthCARE which owns the facility will be releasing a statement on the specific number of cases as we do not have all of the lab reports in to the health department for reporting purposes yet.
