Myrtle Blanche Gabbard Land, beloved wife of Jerry Land, passed away July 2, 2020 in Richmond, Kentucky. She was born March 21, 1943 in Lee County, Kentucky to the late Hargis and Clara Gilbert Gabbard. Myrtle was a member of the Lee County Church of Christ. She was a devoted mother to Penny Land Lee (James), Karen Land Armell, and Jerry Land Jr. (Nikki). Loving Nana to Shira Birdwhistell (Matt), James Michael Murphy (Kirsten), Jerry Land III (Keshia), and Cayley and Chloe Land. Great Grandmother to Lily, Graham, Evan, Ella, Lucy, and Finn.
She is survived by siblings Hargis Gabbard, Penny Kleine, Barbara Stamper, Sue Kincaid, and special sister in law Maxine Combs. Also, an extended family of special in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by siblings Bertha Hicks, Ruth Magee, Mollie Short, Billie Dunaway, Ike Gabbard, and Frank Gabbard.
Private family service held. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. Burial at Dunaway Cemetery of Highway 587 Lee County.
