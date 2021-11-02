MYRTLE KATHLEEN HUBBARD BRANDENBURG, the widow of Marcus Brandenburg and the daughter of the late Robert and Rachel Minnie Smith Hubbard was born in West Virginia on January 30, 1926 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on October, 2021 at the age of 95 years, 8 months and 22 days. She was a former employ of Farside Craft, a seamstress, loving mother, and a member of the Stonecoal Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brandenburg leaves behind eight children, Delbert Brandenburg and wife Nancy, Delmar Brandenburg and wife Annalee all of Beattyville, Marcus Brandenburg and wife Shirley of Booneville, Kentucky, Yvonne Ruth Mays, Ruby Brandenburg, Russell and Jerry Brandenburg, and Henry Brandenburg and wife Louise all of Beattyville; 23 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Johnson McGuire of Connersville, Indiana; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brandenburg was preceded in death by five sisters, Beulah Bills, Mirtie Kewon, Zola Creech, Zella Deaton, and Bobbie Jean Abercrombie; two brothers, Charles and Thomas Creech; three grandsons, Robbie Brandenburg, Larry and Aaron Mays; one great grandson, Tanner Brandenburg.; and her son-in-law, Cecil Brandenburg. Services held October 26th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Keith Hensley officiating. Burial: Stonecoal Cemetery of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
