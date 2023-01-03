Nancy Carolyn Tirey Peercy, widow of Carl Peercy and the daughter of the late Walker and Edna Mae Smith Tirey was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on July 7, 1934 and peacefully departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on December 25, 2022 at the age of 88 years, 5 months, and 18 days. She was a loving wife to her husband Carl for 68 years, a loving mother and grandmother, former teacher’s assistant at Beattyville Elementary and a member of the Beattyville Christian Church. Carolyn is survived by her four children, Gary Peercy and wife Judy of Richmond, Kentucky, David Peercy of Beattyville, Kentucky, Kathy Brandenburg and husband Douglas also of Beattyville, and Lisa Buchanan and husband Randy of Georgetown, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Keith Peercy and wife Ashley, Chad Peercy all of Richmond, Kentucky, Scott Peercy and wife Jessica of Lexington, Kentucky and Mitch Campbell of Jackson, Kentucky; seven great grandchildren, Tate, Reese, Beau, Casey and wife Macie, Cannon, and Cruze Peercy, and Jaiden Thompson; two great-great grandchildren, Kylie and Ellie Peercy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Peercy and Brett Brandenburg; two sisters, Louise Tirey Barker and husband Johnny, Vera Tirey Hartrick and husband Harvey, and one brother, Freddy Tirey and wife Freda. Services held Dec. 30th 2022 at Beattyville Christian Church. Burial: Proctor Cemetery of Lee County, KY. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.