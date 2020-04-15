Nannie Elizabeth Crabtree Gross, widow of Oval Gross and the daughter of the late James D. and Nannie Combs Gross was born in Lee County, Kentucky on November 14, 1924 and departed this life in Owsley County, Kentucky on April 8, 2020 at the age of 95 years, 4 months and 25 days. Mrs. Gross is survived by one daughter, Diana Gross Hamilton and husband Gene; two sons, James David Gross and Jackson Oval Gross and wife Fonda all of Beattyville, Kentucky; three granddaughters, Tara Newman and husband Charles of Beattyville, Dena Crowe and husband Billy, Rebecca Gross both of Lexington, Kentucky; two step grandchildren, Craig Hamilton of Richmond, Kentucky and Eleisha Keifer of Lexington, Kentucky; 11 great grandchildren, McKaylyn, Allie, Kenzie, Noah, Brooke, Nick, Grace, London, Holly, Azaan, and Kelsey; two great-great grandchildren, South Walker Mays and Jace Morgan Burton; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Victoria Gross Moore; a granddaughter, Jacelyn Gross; seven sisters, Bertha Ferguson, Minerva Crabtree, Myrtle Dawson, Alice Byrd, Drucilla “Punkin” Cale and her husband, Johnny Cale, Abbie Crabtree, and Beulah Crabtree; two brothers, Buster Crabtree and her beloved brother, George; a special nephew, Lester Crabtree and the father of her children, Oval Gross. She was a member of the McGuire Memorial Presbyterian Church, a member of the White Shrine, a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and last but not least, the Lee County Democrat Party. Private family service. Donations to Owsley Health Care Center or Mcguire Memorial Presbyterian. Burial Crabtree Cemetery. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
