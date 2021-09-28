Naomi Childers, age 69, wife of Joe Childers, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Naomi was born September 22, 1951 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late John and Mae (Clark) Fox. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time enjoyed spending time with her family. Along with her husband Joe Childers of Beattyville, KY, she is survived by 3 sons; Thomas (Jennifer) Shelton of Beattyville, KY, Shane (Samantha) Shelton of Booneville, KY, and Jason (Sarah) Shelton of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Burnis Fox, 3 sisters; Sharon Johnson, Sue Koby, and Henrietta Miller, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings; Bertha Frisby, Lottie Combs, Faye Shelton, Barbara Chrisman, Gwen Farmer, Bobby Fox, Willie Fox, and Gerald Fox. Services held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Brother Walter Turner officiating. Burial in the Rock of Ages Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.com.
