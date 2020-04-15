  Naomi Hensley, age 84, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Owsley County Health Care Center located in Booneville, KY. Naomi was born December 2, 1935, in Buckhorn, KY, a daughter to the late Ford and Ida (Morris) Spurlock. She was a homemaker, and in her spare-time she enjoyed attending church, and spreading the gospel at the Foot of the Cross Church in Buckhorn, KY. She is survived by 5 daughters; Joyce (Ronnie) Miller of Jackson, KY, Judy (Francis) Couch of Saw, KY, Janice (Noah) Woods of Franklin, OH, Phyllis (Taulbee) Abner of Buckhorn, KY, Penny (Darrell) Johnson of Buckhorn, KY, and 1 son; Darrel (Denise) Miller of Jackson, KY, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Squire Hensley. A family graveside service held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Hensley Family Cemetery located in Buckhorn, KY, with Pastor James Morris officiating. She was laid to rest beside her husband in the Hensley Family Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

