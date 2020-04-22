  NAOMI RUTH BRANDENBURG McINTOSH, the widow of Willie McIntosh, and the daughter of the late Ballard and Martha Barrett Brandenburg, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 6, 1924 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on April 15, 2020 at the age of 95 years, 4 months and 9 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Hopewell First Church of God. Mrs. McIntosh is survived by two sons, Wilbert Lee and William Forester McIntosh both of Beattyville; 7 grandchildren, Wayne, Mickey, Pamela, Rickey, Terry, Tonya and Kevin; 16 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Ellen Saling of Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. McIntosh was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Willie; a daughter, and her husband Earlene and Junior York; and a sister, Margaret Jewell. Private family service held. Burial at Day Mcintosh Cemetery Crawford Rd. Lee Co. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Naomi McIntosh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you