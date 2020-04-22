NAOMI RUTH BRANDENBURG McINTOSH, the widow of Willie McIntosh, and the daughter of the late Ballard and Martha Barrett Brandenburg, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 6, 1924 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on April 15, 2020 at the age of 95 years, 4 months and 9 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the Hopewell First Church of God. Mrs. McIntosh is survived by two sons, Wilbert Lee and William Forester McIntosh both of Beattyville; 7 grandchildren, Wayne, Mickey, Pamela, Rickey, Terry, Tonya and Kevin; 16 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Ellen Saling of Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. McIntosh was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Willie; a daughter, and her husband Earlene and Junior York; and a sister, Margaret Jewell. Private family service held. Burial at Day Mcintosh Cemetery Crawford Rd. Lee Co. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Coronavirus has ‘likely plateaued’ in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear says
- Fourth COVID-19 death in Jackson County (No New Cases) 04/20/2020
- Highest number of new cases in single day: 293 reported, 4 deaths
- 13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported for Jackson County (04/19/2020) Total County Cases = 55
- Third COVID-19 Death Reported in Jackson County (Total # Positive Cases Now 42)
- Albert Robinson Donates Large Amount of Hand Sanitizer to Jackson County to help in the fight against COVID-19
- Health department Issued Latest Update on Jackson County - 38 Cases, 2 deaths (latest an 85 yr old Male)
- 50th Annual Roho Fishing Tournament moved from May 2-3 to August 15
- ARH hosting COVID Conference for Young People
- Small stores feeling the pinch from COVID-19 restrictions
Latest News
- All In Person Classes Closed for the Remaining School Year
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
- NAOMI RUTH BRANDENBURG McINTOSH
- Health Officials Confirm no lab confirmed positive Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases in Lee County, Kentucky
- Bill Bowman, age 58
- Ruth Napier, age 89
- Todd Semtak, age 58
- Republican Perspective for Those Who Love Trump By Lloyd Marcus
Most Popular
Articles
- Health Officials Confirm NO Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases in Lee County, Kentucky
- Jackson Energy accepting applications for the Lineman Training Center Scholarship
- Hikers Rescued Near Cliff View Resort
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Courthouse Comments - April 15, 2020
- LC Archery News by Coach Perdue
- Beattyville City Council Does April City Council Meeting Teleconference Due to Covid-19
- Beattyville Police Department’s K9 Sara has received donation of body armor
- A Legislative Perspective on the Kentucky General Assembly with State Representative Cluster Howard
- A Different View
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.