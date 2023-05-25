Naomi (Spencer) Saylor, age 89, passed away Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at her home in Lexington, KY. Naomi was born July 28th, 1933 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late Ovie and Dessie (Morris) Spencer. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister and was of the Christian Faith. She is survived by 1 daughter; Stella (Steve) Shuttleworth of Lexington, KY, 3 sons; Charles (Pam) Saylor and Wayne Saylor, both of Lexington, KY and Ronald (Rebecca) Saylor of Claremont, Florida, 1 brother Orville Spencer of Liberty, KY and 1 sister; Stella Collett of Lexington, KY, 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, along with a multitude of nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, Ovie and Dessie Spencer and 2 daughters; Gloria Riley and Alice Brown.
Funeral Services May 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Spencer Ridge Community Church in Lee County, KY with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial beside her mother in the Spencer Ridge Church Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.