NATHAN HALE MOORE, 59, passed away on May 3, 2022 from natural causes at his residence in Winchester, KY. He was born on February 7, 1963 in Campton, KY and raised in Beattyville, KY. He was retired from General Electric Company in Lexington, KY after
working 32 years. He loved hunting, fishing, playing guitar, spending time with his family and friends, and always took pride in providing for his family. He also loved grilling.
He is survived by his loving wife Tammy Renee’ Moore after 38 years and 10 months of marriage. His oldest daughter Brittany Renee’ Moore-Moller, 35 of Copenhagen, Denmark, her husband Jesper, and grandson Felix. His youngest daughter Brandy Star Moore, 28 of Lexington, KY. His mother Joanie Moore, brothers, Doug and Philip, and sisters, Anna and Joy. Three nephews Travis, Grant, and Harvey. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Douglas Moore, brothers Jonathan Mark Moore, and grandson Esben Riley Moore-Moller. He has had 2 special cats in his life named Henry and Luce who were extremely loyal to him. He loved them as much as they loved him. Nathan loved his church, family, and the simple things in life made him happy. His family is going to miss him very much. Funeral Services were held at Newnam Funeral Home on Monday, May 9, 2022 with Bro. Elmer Ray Mays officiating. Burial followed in the Winchester Cemetery. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangments.
