Every January, chill down from the holidays the natural way during National CBD Month. This observance recognizes the natural hemp product that’s taking the wellness world by storm!
Over the last few years, millions of Americans have learned about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) as it has become more widely available. With an ever-growing variety of products to choose from – tinctures, capsules, topicals, edibles, bath bombs, patches, dog treats, and more – consumers have a better chance than ever to find the right CBD regimen that works for them.
CBD has been especially popular for fans of natural wellness products since it comes directly from the hemp plant. Unlike its cousin THC, CBD brings the plant-based power of hemp without the “high” often associated with cannabis plants.
CBD Emerges from the Shadows
Because of the legal ban on cannabis, CBD and its properties were long obscured by stigma. Nonetheless, ongoing scientific research has been uncovering many potentials for human wellbeing, which CBD users around the world have personally testified to.
The 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized all products of hemp, which is technically defined as cannabis plants or any part of the plant with less than 0.3% THC. With hemp-derived CBD, you know you’re getting all the potency of the plant without any of the psychoactive components.
