While many ACT and SAT testing centers are closed due to Covid-19, the CLT is an online testing option. Through remote proctoring, students can take the CLT even if they are in quarantine. KMBC accepts the CLT in place of other standardized tests and would love to receive your score.
The CLT is 2 hours and 20 minutes long, with a required webinar a few days beforehand where students can ask questions about the exam. The test consists of 120 questions in three separate categories: verbal reasoning, grammar/writing, and quantitative reasoning. The exam will be scored at one point per correctly-answered question, and participants will not lose points for answering questions incorrectly. The test will be recorded and must be taken in a private room at a desk or table while sitting on a chair or stool. To take the exam, one must have a laptop or desktop computer with a webcam and microphone. Students must also have an acceptable photo ID. Scores will be released a few weeks after the exam, and students can send their results to KMBC for free!
All the information for the CLT is subject to change and can be found at https://www.cltexam.com/. The next available testing date is December 5th. KMBC looks forward to receiving your score!
